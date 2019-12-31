Some smartphones will not support WhatsApp from today

NEW DELHI, Dec 31 (Agencies): Starting next year, WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older mobile devices globally as the company has withdrawn support for such phones. The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has already discontinued its service for some phones including several Nokia, BlackBerry, Android and iPhones in the past. With 2019 coming to an end, WhatsApp is ending support for all Windows phones on December 31.

The users on Windows Phones will be locked out forever after December 31, said Facebook.

“WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones in the next couple of months as the company withdraws support for some older mobile platforms.

“From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older,” Facebook said.

WhatsApp is ending its service for the Windows phones as “they don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future”, the company reveals in the official blog post.

However, WhatsApp’s decision to end its support for Windows operating system shouldn’t affect a lot of people as most consumers today either use an Android phone or an iPhone or are still stuck to feature phones.

WhatsApp is the latest casualty of Microsoft’s almost defunct Windows 10 Mobile operating system.

Earlier this year, Microsoft itself even suggested that Windows 10 Mobile users should switch to Android or iOS devices because of its lack of app support. Previously, WhatsApp discontinue service for Nokia Symbian S60, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, among others.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and aims to integrate the messaging platform into its other services Messenger and Instagram.