Tap water for rural homes: Chhattisgarh lagging in 30th position, says Union minister

Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI): Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said Chhattisgarh is among the states which have witnessed least progress in providing tap water connection to rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission that started in December, 2019.

Addressing a press conference here, Shekhawat said there was 25 per cent growth in the national coverage under the scheme, which is aimed at providing clean and sufficient drinking water to all rural households in the country by 2024, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Till December 25, 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, there were 19 crore identified rural households in the country and, of them, 3.23 crore households, which accounts for around 16.9 percent, had access to tap water connection as per data shared by states, he said.

In March, 2020, a coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, but despite restrictions on this count, the tap water connection coverage status rose from 16.9 per cent to 41.2 percent in the last 18-19 months, he said, adding that some 4.50 crore new tap water connections were installed.

“Some states have done good work. Telangana, Goa and two Union Territories have achieved cent percent target. Some states have set targets to complete work under the mission by 2021, while some by 2022 and 2023. There are 74 districts and over 1,000 village panchayats in the country where all rural households have tap water connection,” he said.

“Chhattisgarh has set a target to provide tap water connection to all rural households by 2023. Due to geographical and some technical reasons, sadly Chhattisgarh is lagging behind. It is among the states that has recorded least progress, and stands at 30th position. Incidentally, when work started (in December, 2019), Chhattisgarh was in 23rd position in terms of water tap connection coverage,” he informed.

Shekhawat said he had held a meeting with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel during the day to find out how the scheme can be provided momentum here.

The state government has said it has given administrative sanction to 40 percent of the target of the next two years and also issued Rs 1,000 crore, the minister informed, but added that work needed to be expedited.