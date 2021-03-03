TRP scam: HC grants bail to BARC’s ex-CEO Partho Dasgupta

Mumbai, March 2 (PTI): After spending over two months in jail in the alleged TRP rigging scam, ex-Broadcast AudienceResearch Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta was given bail onTuesday by the Bombay High Court which said his detention wasnot necessary and there was no propriety in keeping him behindbars.

Justice P D Naik granted bail to Dasgupta (55) on apersonal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two solvent sureties of thesame amount.

The former BARC CEO, a key accused in the allegedTelevision Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam, was the only oneamong the 15 persons arrested in the case to be currently injail.

The facts and circumstances show that the materialpart of the investigation is completed. Hence, custodialdetention of the said accused is not necessary, Justice Naiksaid in his bail order.

If Dasgupta is released on bail, it will not hamperfurther investigation, the order said, adding, So there is nopropriety in keeping the said accused behind bars tillconclusion of trial.

“The bail plea is allowed. The applicant (Dasgupta)shall be released on bail after furnishing a personal bond ofRs 2 lakh and two sureties of the same amount,” the HC said.

The court allowed the former CEO of BARC, a top TVaudience measurement agency, to furnish a temporary cashsurety of the same amount for a period of six weeks, untilwhich he would have to submit the solvent sureties.

The permission was given after Dasgupta’s counselAabad Ponda told the court the process of preparing andsubmitting the solvent sureties will take time.

The judge directed Dasgupta, who was the BARC CEO fromJune 2013 to November 2019, to surrender his passport to thepolice station concerned and not leave India withoutpermission of the trial court.

“The applicant shall attend the police stationconcerned on the first Saturday of each month for a period ofsix months. After that, he shall appear once in three months,”the HC said.

The court directed Dasgupta to attend the case trialas and when required and not tamper with evidence or influencewitnesses in the case.

Justice Naik, in the order, noted that the complainantin the case, Vishal Bhandari, who used to work with HansaResearch Group had disclosed to the police about the allegedmanipulation of TRPs and suspected role of BARC and HansaGroup in the scam, unearthed in October last year.

Hansa had been tasked with installing barometers,which record viewership data (which channel has been watchedand for how long) at sample households.

“The FIR is based on the information provided byVishal Bhandari. It is pertinent to note that Vishal Bhandarihas himself been impleaded as an accused in the case.

“It is relevant to note that Vishal Bhandari had notdisclosed the involvement of the applicant (Dasgupta) in anymanner, the order said.

The court noted that the Mumbai police have alreadyfiled a charge-sheet and a supplementary charge-sheet in thecase.

It is not clear as to how long the purported furtherinvestigation would continue. The applicant cannot be detainedindefinitely in the facts of this case, the order said.

The court noted that till date 15 persons, includingDasgupta, had been arrested in the case.

It said, 14 accused have been granted bail. Theapplicant is the only person who is in custody.”

Dasgupta approached the HC in January after a sessionscourt rejected his bail plea while noting he had played avital role in the scam and was its alleged “mastermind”.

He was arrested on December 24 last year and is injail since then.

Dasgupta is accused of having misused his officialposition and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the companywhich runs Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, to allegedly manipulate TRPs.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The Mumbai police, while opposing Dasgupta’s bailplea, had said he played a “direct role” in the allegedmanipulation of TRPs for TV news channels.

The police had relied on Dasgupta’s purported chatswith Goswami where they allegedly discussed manipulation ofTRPs, measured by recording viewership data at samplehouseholds and crucial for attracting advertisers.

Dasgupta’s counsel Ponda had earlier urged the HC togrant him bail, saying the police had already filed theircharge-sheet and his client’s custodial interrogation was notrequired any more.

Ponda had also told the HC that Dasgupta’s WhatsAppchats, including those with co-accused Goswami, were merely”loose talks”.

On January 16, Dasgupta was rushed to the state-run JJHospital here from the Taloja prison in neighbouring NaviMumbai after his blood sugar levels went up and he fellunconscious.

He was admitted to the ICU of the J J Hospital and wasdischarged on January 22.

Following his discharge, his lawyers had moved the HCseeking an urgent hearing of his bail plea.