Union Cabinet Clears Proposal To Raise Women’s Legal Age Of Marriage From 18 To 21 Years

HT DESK

The task force observed that a woman must be at least 21 years old at the time of first pregnancy as they submitted the proposal in December.

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the plan to raise the minimum age of marriage for women was under review, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal.

PM Modi had mentioned the proposal during his Independence Day speech last year. He had said, “This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they’re married at the right age”.

Notably, the minimum age of marriage for men is 21 whereas, for women, it is 18. The government is seeking to make a change to this.

It will also have to make changes to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act, and the Hindu Marriage Act to bring the plan into action.