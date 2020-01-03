Won’t budge an inch on CAA: Shah; Vijayan writes to 11 non-BJP CMs for united stand

Top BJP leaders to visit households on Jan 5 to mobilise support for citizenship law

Jodhpur/Siliguri (WB), Jan 3 (AGENCIES): Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that the Centre will not budge an inch on implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) as the political acrimony over the new law grew intense with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an “ambassador’ of Pakistan.

As rallies for and against the controversial law continued in several parts of the country, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 non-BJP chief ministers to follow the example of his state Assembly in passing a resolution demanding that the CAA be scrapped. The CPI-M veteran said there is a need for unity in the country to protect democracy and secularism.

Former Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon also waded into the escalating row, saying the amendment of the Citizenship Act was government’s “self-inflicted goal” which has “isolated” India and that the list of critical voices both at home and abroad is “pretty long”.

Launching an “awareness programme” in Rajasthan in support of the CAA, Shah accused the Congress of misleading Muslims and challenged party leader Rahul Gandhi to a discussion “if he has read the law.”

“Rahul Baba if you have read the CAA then come to discuss it anywhere. And if you have not read it, I will translate it in Italian and send it you to read it.”

The BJP will take out 500 rallies across the country, beginning Saturday to reach out to three crore people, he said. Shah, who is also the BJP president, said the party had to launch this programme because of the misinformation spread by the opposition parties on the amended law.

“Let all these parties come together. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not going back an inch on the CAA,'” he said at a meeting held in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s assembly constituency.

Hitting out at Modi for what she said “frequently comparing India with Pakistan”, Banerjee wondered if he was an “ambassador of Hindustan or the neighbouring country”. Banerjee while addressing an anti-citizenship law rally in Siliguri said it was a shame that people were being asked to prove their nationality, even after 70 years of Independence.

“India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why does the PM regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? Are you the prime minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan?

“Why do you have to refer to Pakistan in every issue? You (Modi) should rather speak of Hindustan. We don’t want to be Pakistan. We love Hindustan,” she said.

Modi on Thursday dared the Congress and its allies to raise their voice against Pakistan’s atrocities on its minorities for the past 70 years. Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the prime minister and his party spoke of Pakistan every now and then to divert attention from the prevailing economic crisis and unemployment in India.

Besides Banerjee and Gehlot, Vijayan sent identical letter to chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry).

The BJP while accusing the Congress of “politics of duplicity and expedience” over the CAA cited the opposition party’s manifesto for the 2018 Rajasthan assembly polls that promised all-round development to refugees from Pakistan, including those linked to their citizenship and rehabilitation.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao shared the details of the Congress manifesto to hit out at the opposition party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while responding to a question during a town hall meeting in Delhi said he appeals to the Centre with “folded hands” to roll back the “controversial legislation”.

“We don’t need this law it is completely unnecessary. Where will we accommodate two crore Hindus from Pakistan,” the chief minister said.

But Union minister Nityanand Rai claimed that opposition to the CAA is an “attack on OBCs” and that those protesting against the new legislation should be declared “anti-OBC” and “anti-Dalit”. The minister of state for home claimed that most of the non-Muslims fleeing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

The Congress told Shah that NDA constituents and chief ministers of the ruling BJP were not accepting the CAA but the prime minister and he continued to abuse the opposition.

“Amit Shahji, Modiji and you have been made by the public to work as prime minister and home minister and not abuse the opposition leaders.

“Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own chief ministers are not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty” politics with an intent to consolidate “Hindutva votebank”.