2 Accident Victims Rescued in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Jan 20: Troops of Spear Corps, Indian Army, rescued two accident victims from a 150 m deep gorge on Tuesday in Migging, Upper Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh.
A truck in which both victims were travelling, lost control and fell off the road into a gorge near Migging, Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The accident victims, i.e., the driver and co-driver were recovered by the detachment of Indian Army present at Migging.
