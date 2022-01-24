359 New Cases Push Arunachal’s Covid-19 Tally to 59,162

ITANAGAR, Jan 23 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 59,162 on Sunday as 359 more people tested positive for the infection, 173 less than the previous day, a senior health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatalities were recorded, State Surveillance officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 176, followed by 25 in Lower Dibang Valley, and 24 each in Lohit and East Siang districts.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,890 active cases, while 55,990 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 129 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the discharge rate stood at 95.64 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 12.25 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 1,324 on Saturday, the official said, adding, the positivity rate was at 27.11 per cent.

State Immunisation officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 15,60,428 people have been inoculated so far.

At least 44,795 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 12,366 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

