900 CPI(M) Party Offices Constructed Illegally Bulldozed Since 2018: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Mar 14 (PTI): As many as 900 CPI(M) party offices constructed illegally on government land have been bulldozed since 2018, when the BJP came to power in Tripura, chief minister Biplab Deb said on Monday.

The CPI(M), on the other hand, questioned the act of bulldozing opposition party offices.

The chief minister, addressing a government function here, said that some of the party offices were two or three storey high, and were illegally built on government land.

“This has happened during the last 25 years. What is their mindset if they encroach upon government land to build party offices at district and sub-divisional levels? They are anti-people,” he said, referring to CPI(M).

The BJP rode to power in 2018 ending the 25-year-long Left Front rule in the state.

“The BJP is in power but we have not forcibly acquired any piece of government land to set up our party office. We have built district and sub-divisional level offices on land duly purchased.

“We have been contemplating to construct a state party office but have not been able to do so due to unavailability of land. This is the difference in the style of functioning between the previous government and the current dispensation,” he said.

The BJP state headquarters is currently functioning from a small plot in Krishnanagar area of Agartala.

Responding to the chief minister’s statement, senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said, “Around 700 of our party offices were dismantled in 2018, and 200 more in the following years by the state administration. Why were opponents’ party offices bulldozed? Where is the rule of law?”