Agri-Producers From Meghalaya Demands Lowering Of GST For Agri-Produce

SHILLONG, March 10 (PTI): Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured leading women agri-producers from Meghalaya of reconsidering lowering GST from the current 18 per cent, officials said.

Sitharaman met three women agri-producers Dasumarlin Majaw, Trinity Saioo and Iaishah Rymbai as part of the post budget interaction in Guwahati.

Majaw is involved in processing agri produces like coffee and jackfruits, Padmashree awardee Trinity Saioo is involved in production of Lakadong turmeric and Rymbai is a leading entrepreneur involved in founding Eri Weave, a hand-spun eri silk yarn and hand-woven fabric company.

Majaw said she has urged Sitharaman to reduce it to help struggling entrepreneurs like her.

“I asked if the GST slab could be lowered from the current 18 % for processed/ packaged foods. The minister assured that she would reconsider and have a thorough look into it,” she told PTI.

During their one-to-one meeting, Majaw, who is behind the production of Meghalaya’s finest ‘Smoky Falls Tribe Coffee’ said she introduced Sitharaman to one of her new products which is devoid of starch and therefore healthier.