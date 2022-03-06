Ailing NSCN-IM Leader Muivah Hospitalised In Dimapur

KOHIMA, March 5 (IANS): NSCN-IM’s octogenarian general secretary ThuingalengMuivah was hospitalised in Nagaland on Friday due to sudden illness, a top official here said.

A top Nagaland government official told IANS on condition of anonymity that Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) leader Muivah, 88, was airlifted from NSCN-IM’s headquarters’ in Hebron in Nagaland to a hospital in Dimapur. His condition is stable now, the official said, adding that he had a upset stomach due to indigestion.

Last year in July, Muivah was admitted to the Dimapur hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The dominant Naga outfit headed by Muviah and the Indian government have been engaged in peace negotiations for over two decades. The NSCN-IM, the leading group among the several Naga outfits, and the Centre had inked a Framework Agreement in August 2015.

The Central government has been separately holding peace talks with the NSCN-IM and eight other Naga outfits, which came together a few years ago under the banner of ‘Naga National Political Groups’ (NNPGs).

The NSCN-IM and other outfits entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and in the subsequent years, held more than 85 rounds of political negotiations with the government since then.