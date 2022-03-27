All India Political Science Conference Begins At USTM

783 delegates presenting research papers at two-day-long IPSA Conference at USTM

HT BUREAU

GUWAHATI, March 26: The 59th All India Political Science Conference & International Seminar on “Global Rise of Incredible India” began on Saturday at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with the participation of more than 1000 distinguished guests from across the country including 13 acting and former vice-chancellors of different universities, professors and scholars of Political Science. Held in North East India for the first time, this two-day-long mega academic event is jointly organised by the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) and USTM on March 26-27.

The inaugural session of the conference began with a welcome address by Prof Gauri Dutta Sharma, VC, USTM. Prof Jayant K Mohapatra, former VC, Berhampur University, and Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, academic advisor, government of Assam delivered their speeches as the guest of honour.

Addressing the scholarly gathering, Prof Santishree Pandit, president of IPSA and VC, JNU, New Delhi said that educational institutions require private participation like that of USTM. “In India, the concept of unity is the concept of diversity, the celebration of diversity is our cultural strength, not our weakness. The rise of incredible India lies in ideas, in narratives of civilisations, the uniqueness of India as a civilisation is an assimilation,” she added.

The inaugural function of this prestigious conference was also addressed by Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor of USTM; Prof R Thandavan, former president IPSA and former VC, University of Madras.

The various parallel technical sessions in the seminar include: ‘Democratic Governance in India’ chaired by Prof Nisar-ul-Haque, department of Political Science, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; ‘Global Rise of India’ chaired by Prof Jitendra Narayan, dean, LN Mithila University; ‘Politica of Indian Diaspora’ chaired by Prof Rabindra K Satpathy, former director, ICSSR Regional Centre, NEHU; ‘Current Debates in Indian Politics’ chaired by Prof Bishnu Charan Choudhary, former head, department of Political Science, Berhampur University; ‘Post-Covid World Politics’ chaired by Prof Manas Chakraborty, professor Emeritus, department of Political Science, North Bengal University; among several others.