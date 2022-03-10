Arms, Ammo Seized From Assam-Arunachal Forest

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, March 9: Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in the forest areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Malugaon on Wednesday.

The Digboi Battalion along with the Assam police launched an operation in the forest areas in general area Malugaon and was able to locate and recover a weapon cache and ammunition.

After getting information regarding the movement of armed cadres NSCN-KYA in the forest areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the general area of Malugaon. Indian Army revitalised its sources and corroborated a specific input of the presence of a weapon cache in the general area of Malugaon.

One MQ 81 along with 136 rounds, seventeen 9mm rounds and two detonators were recovered during the operation.

The timely recovery of the cache of arms and ammunition would play a vital role to thwart any possible untoward incident in the otherwise peaceful region of Upper Assam.

The operation was a continued demonstration of synergy and coordination between the Indian army and Assam Police.