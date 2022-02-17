Arunachal Logs 44 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, Tally At 64,110

ITANAGAR, Feb 16 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 64,110 on Wednesday after 44 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here.

Of the 44 fresh cases, eight were registered from Namsai, seven from Changlang, six from the Capital Complex Region, four from Upper Siang and three each from West Kameng, Tawang and Longding district respectively, the official said.

As many as 63,350 people have recuperated from the disease so far including 117 on Tuesday, State Surveillance officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Covid-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 294 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 466 active Covid-19 cases, the SSO said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has marginally improved to 98.81 per cent from 98.70 per cent the previous day, he said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 100 followed by Lower Subansiri at 80, West Kameng (41), Namsai (26), Tawang (24) and Upper Siang (22).

A total of 12,56,429 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 718 on Tuesday Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 6.12 per cent from 6.90 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said as many as 16,13,729 people have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines so far.