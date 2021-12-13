Arunachal Logs One New Covid Case, Tally at 55,305

ITANAGAR, Dec 12 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday registered one new Covid-19 case, four less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,305, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, state surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

At least 54,997 people, including five since Saturday, have recuperated from the disease, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state remained at 99.44 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 28 active cases, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 10, followed by West Kameng at nine, Tawang at four, Namsai at three, Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang at one each.

Over 12 lakh samples, including 199 on Saturday, have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent.

State immunisation officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,36,447 people have been inoculated so far.

