Arunachal Pradesh Reports One New Covid-19 Case, Tally At 64,484

ITANAGAR, March 20 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh reported a single Covid-19 case on Sunday, pushing the tally to 64,484, a senior health official said here.

As many as 64,179 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the state including three on Saturday, the official said.

The Covid-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The fresh coronavirus case was detected from Lohit district, the official said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 99.53 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has only nine active Covid-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 5, followed by West Kameng, Upper Siang, Lohit and Anjaw districts with one each, the SSO said.

A total of 12,67,885 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 168 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio remained at 0.59 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr DimongPadung said over 16.51 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine so far in the state.