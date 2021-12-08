Arunachal Pradesh To Introduce Inter-State Volvo Bus Services to Assam

The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service Department has proposed to introduce Volvo Coaches in the transport sector to provide comfortable rides to the passengers.

In this regard, Transport Minister Nakap Nalo along with officers of the department had a meeting with the president of Bus Division and other officials of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd to introduce Volvo premium buses in the state under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Arunachal government has placed the Letter of Intent to Volvo Buses India to arrange the buses at the earliest for the convenience of long-distance commuters.

Volvo 9400 B8R single axle BSVI buses with 39 pushback seats with leg rest were considered for induction in Arunachal Pradesh.

The government also aims to introduce more such coaches in near future on the intra-state and inter-state routes.

The department has proposed to introduce 10 Volvo buses. It will provide service from Itanagar to Guwahati via Tezpur; Itanagar to Dimapur via Lakhimpur-Jorhat; Itanagar to Tezu via Pasighat-Roing; Itanagar to Miao via Dibrugarh-Namsai, Itanagar to Shillong via Tezpur Nagaon and Itanagar to Dibrugarh via Lakhimpur-Dhemaji.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner Planning Prashant S Lokhande, Secretary Transport Dani Sulu, Special Secretary Transport Poarul Gaur Mittal, DC Capital Talo Potom, Vishal Chugh Director- Sales & Service Market and representatives of Volvo Buses India among others were also present in the meeting.