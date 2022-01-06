Assam Rifles Jawan Killed in Manipur Blasts, Another Injured

IMPHAL, Jan 5 (IANS): An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another was injured after two powerful IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were detonated at Lilong Usoipokpi Sangomsang in Manipurs Thoubal district on Wednesday, the police said.

The police said that the blasts took place when the troops of the 16th Battalion of Assam Rifles were patrolling the hilly area of the state, while few other paramilitary jawans were taking rest near a water supply pump.

While Assam Rifles jawan L Wangshu died on the spot after the blasts, his injured colleague has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Local MLA of Lilong Yumkhaibam Antas Khan and a police team led by senior officers have rushed to the spot.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Wednesday’s incident is the fourth such detonation in the last 50 days in Manipur, though none has been arrested so far in connection with these explosions. Also, no militant outfit or any inimical group has claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.

The earlier three incidents on November 18, December 15 and December 29 also occurred in the wee hours, though none was injured in these explosions, which damaged properties.

Security forces, including the army and Assam Rifles, are on high alert after the series of incidents, especially after the deadliest terror attack in the region on November 13 in which an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son, and four jawans of the paramilitary force were gunned down in Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar.

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, militant activities have increased in the northeastern state, forcing the authorities to ask the security forces to intensify vigil in the sensitive and vulnerable areas.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

