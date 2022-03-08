Banteidor Confident Of Breakthrough In HNLC Talks

SHILLONG, March 7 (NNN): People’s Democratic Front (PDF) chief and cabinet minister Banteidor Lyngdoh has expressed confidence that the proposed peace talks with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will materialise and not end only in paper.

Lyngdoh appreciated the steps taken by the state government in response to the peace offer made by the HNLC.

“Sincerely I welcome this and I hope it will materialise not like before only in paper…,” he said.

Lyngdoh, who is also a former HNLC leader, said that he has every reason to believe that this time the peace talks will happen in the interest of lasting peace.

Earlier on March 4, Governor Satya Pal Malik had assured that the government is committed to ensure that peace talks with the HNLC reach a logical conclusion.