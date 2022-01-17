BJP’s Double Engine Failure Has Hurt Pace of Development in Manipur: Congress

IMPHAL, Jan 16 (NNN): Congress party in Manipur on Saturday mocked BJP’s claims of successful running of a “double engine” government in the state, saying that the engines have actually failed.

Addressing a press conference, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president, K Meghachandra alleged that the BJP-led government did not translate any of the promises it had made at the initial stage of the formation of the coalition government. “The poor vaccination rate against Covid-19 is one of the best examples of the failure of the government,” he pointed out.

The MPCC leader said that as per the vaccination status report submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the announcement of the election schedule, the vaccination rate for the first dose is 67% and that of second dose 43%.

Meghachandra then alleged that BJP had formed the coalition government in the state from the backdoor in March 2017 and on July 20 of the same year, the state Commerce and Industries minister announced 1.5 lakh employment. On October 6 of the same year, chief minister N Biren Singh reaffirmed the same, he further said. “Now, five years have been completed and the Congress would like to question how many jobs have been generated,” he added.

According to the Congress leader, on July 31 of the same year, the then Rajya Sabha MP K Babananda of BJP announced that the Centre had sanctioned setting up 11th IRBn in the state which was not a true one. He further said that the BJP-led coalition government had not been able to declare the results of recruitment rallies for setting up an IRBn sanctioned by the Centre earlier. “This showed how weak the incumbent government in the state,” the MPCC working president also said.

“Not only this, the BJP-led coalition government had, in the house of the state Assembly, announced the revival of the defunct Loitang Khunou Spinning Mill,” Meghachandra said. “However, the assurance could not be translated into action,” the MPCC working president pointed out.

