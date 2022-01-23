Congress Declares Names of 40 Candidates for Manipur Polls

IMPHAL, Jan 22 (NNN): The Opposition Congress party on Saturday announced its list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly polls.

The list released by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik who is also in-charge of Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party included former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and MPCC president Nameirakpam Loken among others.

Ibobi will contest the election from Thoubal Assembly constituency while Loken from Nambol assembly constituency.

Almost all the sitting MLAs of the party and former MLAs of the party are in the list that also included some new faces.

The Congress released the list of its candidates at a time the ruling BJP is busy selecting its candidates.

A highly reliable source in the BJP said that the party is likely to release its first list of candidates by January 25 or the next day.

Manipur state unit BJP leaders including its president A Sarda Devi and chief minister N Biren Singh have rushed to Delhi with a probable list to seek approval from the party’s high command.

On the other hand, NPP, a partner of the BJP in the coalition government that had declared going alone in the ensuing poll is also likely to release a list of its candidates by January 23.

The polls in Manipur will take place in two phases. The first phase will see 38 constituencies that will go to the poll on February 27 while the remaining 22 seats will go to poll on March 3.

The counting of votes in the state will be done on March 10.

As per the Election Commission, 2,959 polling stations will be set up in the 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur. Furthermore, over 20.56 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls.

The notification for the first phase of the assembly polls will be issued on February 1, while that of the second and final phase on February 4.

The 38 constituencies that will go to poll on the first phase are Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Keirao, Sagolband, Saikot (ST), Imphal, Keishamthong, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang, Nambol, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Yaiskul, Singjamei, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Patsoi, Thanlon (ST), Uripok, Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Singhat (ST), Bishenpur and Oinam.

In the second phase, voting will take place in Lilong, Thoubal , Wangjing Tentha, Karong (ST), Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Jiribam, Tamenglong (ST), Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Khangabo, Phungyar (ST), Chingai (ST), Mao (ST), Wangkhem, Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Heirok and Nungba (ST).