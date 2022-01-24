Congress Legislator Demands Clarity on Border Agreement

SHILLONG, Jan 23 (NNN): Congress legislator from Mawlai, PT Sawkmie has asked the state government of Meghalaya to clarify on the border agreement for resolving the six areas of difference shared with Assam.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sawkmie said according to reports, it seems there is a “give and take policy which all of us are against in letter and spirit”.

He said the report stated that out of 36.79 sq.kms, Meghalaya would receive 18.28 sq kms while Assam would gain 18.51 sq kms.

Stating that the issue is very serious, Sawkmie said, “The state government should clarify what is fact as we the people of Meghalaya don’t know anything about what the sealed envelope was reported except the fact revealed in the local newspaper.”

Meghalaya and Assam had recently submitted the final report on border agreement to the Union Home minister Amit Shah for further actions on the matter.

On Friday, chief minister Conrad K Sangma had expressed hope that Meghalaya and Assam will be able to come up with a concrete solution to the long pending boundary dispute in at least six areas of difference shared between the two states within the next few weeks.

Stating that the issue has been pending for a long time, the chief minister had said the two state governments have already submitted their respective reports on the inter-state border to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Sangma also thanked all the past governments, past chief ministers, past ministers, past government officials for working very hard to bring the border issue to this level.