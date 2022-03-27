Contractual Covid ‘Warrior’ Staff Agitates Against Service Termination In Manipur

IMPHAL, March 26 (NNN): Contractual Covid ‘warrior’ staff including doctors and nurses engaged in the fight against Covid-19 in Manipur on Friday protested against terminating them from their service.

The contractual staff staged the protest at the Covid Care Centre opened at Bal Bhavan of Khuman Lampak Sport Complex in Imphal on Saturday. Around 1200 staff including doctors, nurses, multi-tasking staff (MTS) and drivers who were engaged by the state government in fighting Covid-19 on contractual basis took part in the protest.

A government order issued on March 16 terminated them from their service. They were engaged by the Health department since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in 2000 to meet the extra manpower needed to fight the pandemic.

The protesters demanded revocation of a government order terminating their service with immediate effect from March 26. They alleged the order terminating them from the service was informed on Saturday. The order terminating them from the services was issued date backing order even as their services were recently extended till March 31, 2022, they said.

The government order terminated a total of 1200 contractual Covid ‘warrior’ staff from their service.

Rajasana Sinam, a staff member taking part in the protest, told reporters that the order terminating them from the service was issued with date-back. Rajasana said that keeping behind all odds they have served the patients infected with the dreaded virus since 2020 as Covid-19 warriors.

“We are thrown out like a stone after the situation of the pandemic has improved. We are not happy with the kind of attitude shown to us,” Rajasana said. Rajasana also alleged that a cabinet meeting convened before the recently concluded elections to the state Assembly had approved the extension of their service till March 31, 2022. “Another proposal for extension of the service for another six months was also awaiting cabinet approval,” Rajasana added.

Besides, they were not paid for the last six consecutive months including the current month March, Rajasana alleged.