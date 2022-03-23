District Commission becomes fully functional in West Garo Hills

HT Correspondent

TURA, March 22: The deputy commissioner of Supply, West Garo Hills, has informed that the District Commission, formerly known as the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum is now fully functional in the first floor of the office of the deputy commissioner.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission is headed by the Sitting Judge and two appointed members. Any consumer seeking redressal of grievances may approach or file a written complaint to the commission.

The consumers also have the option of filing complaint through the online portal called ‘edaakhil’ at https://edaakhil.nic.in/edaakhil/ which provides a hassle-free and inexpensive facility to the consumers.

The notification also stated that the Toll-Free No. 1967 is specifically meant for National Food Security Act, 2013 related complaints only and not for redressal of consumer disputes.