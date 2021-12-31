‘Disturbed Area’ Tag Remains with Nagaland

New Delhi/Kohima, Dec 30 (PTI): Nagaland will continue to be a ‘disturbed area’ for another six months under the AFSPA as the condition of the state remained ‘dangerous’, a move which comes amid growing clamour for withdrawal of special powers to armed forces especially after the death of 14 civilians earlier this month in a case of mistaken identity.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the disturbed area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was extended for six months from December 30.

The state has been under the controversial AFSPA since 1958. The Act is an offshoot of Britishers Armed Forces Special Ordinance of 1942.

The extension comes three days after the Centre constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of registrar general and Census commissioner Vivek Joshi with additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal as its member-secretary.

The chief secretary and director general of Police of Nagaland and the director general of Assam Rifles are among the other members of the committee.

The committee is supposed to submit its report within 45 days.

Thursday’s notification said the Centre “is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No.28 of 1958) the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from December 30, 2021, for the purpose of the said Act,” the Home Ministry notification issued by Goyal, the member secretary in the high-level panel, said.

People in Nagaland have been demanding withdrawal of AFSPA and it gained momentum after the army killed six civilians mistaking them as insurgents on December 3 and later on bumped off eight villagers in Mon district of the state as the villagers went on rampage and had killed one soldier in anger.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s decision has raised the hackles of prominent Naga outfits, which said the measure was ‘unacceptable’ and made with the intention to “suppress Nagas for generations to come”.

“Government of India has ignored the wishes of the Naga People…All Naga people have been pleading with the GoI and constantly pressing for repeal of the Act. Naga people don’t accept it. We will go to any extent to press the GoI to repeal the Act,” said K Elu Ndang, general secretary of Naga Hoho, an influential body of Naga tribes in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

He wondered why the AFSPA was extended despite peace prevailing in the state.

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) president R Tsapikiu Sangtam said the outfit had called a meeting on January 7 to discuss the extension of AFSPA.

Convenor of Global Naga Forum, Chuba Ozukum, a former president of Naga Students’ Federation, said protests against the law have been like “shouting in the wilderness”.

He said the Naga political issue would not have lingered for so long had the Centre been serious about resolving it, and claimed the killing of civilians earlier this month in Oting in Mon district by security forces was aimed at “breaking the ceasefire” but it did not succeed.

Ozukum claimed the AFSPA was extended to “undermine the rights” of the Nagas.

Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) advisor Prof Rosemary Dzuvichu lamented the extension, saying it should not have happened amid protests by civilians and the ongoing investigation into the killings in Mon district. She insisted the extension of AFSPA was avoidable. “The measure amounts to challenging the Nagas,” she said.

“We are shocked because this is an insult, especially to the grieving mothers, women and to all of us who have suffered under AFSPA for generations. We are the third generation to be reeling under the Act. It’s time for Nagas to rethink our position with regard to the GoI,” she said.

No senior state government official was immediately available for comments.