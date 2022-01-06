Drug Dealer Held with Contraband in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 5: A joint team of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Longding Police apprehended a drug dealer in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Tuesday.

According to sources, based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of a drug dealer, a joint operation was launched and the drug dealer with drugs from his possession was apprehended.

Four packets comprising 40.93 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 8,18,600 and the sale proceeds of brown sugar worth Rs 38,620 were seized.

“The drug dealer was involved in transhipment of brown sugar in bulk from Langkho village in Myanmar to Kunsa village and further sale of the contraband to various places in Longding. The apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network in Longding district,” said a police source.

The drug dealer along with the seized contraband and cash amount were handed over to Longding police station for further investigation.

“It’s a big blow for the drug dealers which have been running in secret in Arunachal Pradesh. Most of the drugs were procured from Myanmar because it shares a boundary with Myanmar,” said a source.