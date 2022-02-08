EC Team In Manipur For Two Days

IMPHAL/New Delhi, Feb 7: A team of Election Commission of India led by chief election commissioner (CEC) of India, Sushil Chandra arrived in Imphal on Monday on a two-day visit.

The CEC was accompanied by election commissioners Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey and senior officials of the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission’s team is here for reviewing the preparedness for the election to 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, 2022 scheduled for February 27 and March 3.

On the first day of the visit, the chief election commissioner and his team interacted with the representatives of national and state recognised political parties, district election officers (DEOs) and superintendents of police (SPs) at Hotel Classic Grande, Chingmeirong. The interaction was followed by a presentation from the CEO and SPNO.