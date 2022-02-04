EC Team To Visit Manipur On Feb 7

IMPHAL, Feb 3 (NNN): Chief electoral officer (CEO), Manipur, Rajesh Agrawal informed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) team will visit Manipur on February 7 to review the poll preparedness for the ensuing election to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The CEO was briefing the media Lamphelpat in Imphal on Thursday. Rajesh Agrawal continued that the Election Commission will hold meetings with chief secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer, state police nodal officer, DG Assam Rifles, recognised National/State political parties, district election officers, superintendents of police and enforcement agencies.