Eminent Dramatist Sherman Thapa Passes Away

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 24: Sherman Thapa, an eminent dramatist and a literary figure breathed his last in the early hours of Friday due to prolonged illness. He is a permanent resident of Chitalmari, Singri. Thapa was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital due to high pressure a few days back. Sherman who was born on February 19, 1940 had started his literary career with “Ses Ratipua”, an Assamese drama dance and later on authored many collections of dramas and other literary creations including “Pathar Bolcha”, “Kancha Ko Phool”, “Indreni”, “Rukha Ko Makuro”, “Panchpate” among others. He was well hand in Assamese, Nepali and in Hindi literature. Thapa, a recipient of literary pension, breathed his last at the age of 80.

Organisations including Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS), Assam Nepali Natya Sanmilan (ANNS), All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) condoled the demise of dramatist Thapa. Talking to this correspondent Dr Chintamoni Sarmah, working president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha said, “The death of Sherman Thapa is an irreparable loss to the greater Gorkha community and the dramatic field of the Nepali literature as well.”

He leaves behind his wife, four sons, two daughters along with a host of relatives. His demise was widely mourned throughout the state and abroad.