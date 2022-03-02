Heroin Worth Rs 1.8 Crore Seized In Kohima

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 1: The narcotic cell personnel of Nagaland police seized around 600 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.8 crore in the illicit global market on February 27, an official release said on Tuesday. One person Lenminthang Khongsai (29), son of Paokhusei Khongsaim, of Phaijang village under Motbung police station of Senapati district in Manipur has been arrested in this connection.

The contraband, concealed in 50 soap cases, was seized by the narcotic cell personnel manning the narcotic checkpoint at Khuzama in Kohima from a vehicle MNOSP-1 186 (Maruti Ciaz). A case no. 003/2022 U/S 21 (C)/ 60 under NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.

Meanwhile the Nagaland police, after the launch of the month-long statewide operation in January to combat the menace of widespread availability and usage of synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances and IMFL and its effects on the youth, made various seizures, including arms and ammunition, and arrested 78 persons from January 1 till February 21, a release said on Tuesday.

The seizures included 1,01,856 spasmo proxyvon tablets and other synthetic drugs, 20.1 gram brown sugar, 137.5 gram heroin, 492 bottles of cough syrup, 12 packets of sunflower drug, 26 arms, 31 ammunition and 13 explosives.

Police appealed to the public to combat the menace jointly by providing any information related to sale, distribution, transport of any form of narcotics, drugs, IMFL, arms, etc., to the nearest police station or Nagaland police officers whose CUG phone numbers are available in the ‘Call Your Cop’ mobile app.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton, who also holds the home portfolio, commended the Nagaland police for the recent major seizure of around 48 kg smuggled gold valued Rs 23 crore and the improved detection of drugs, IMFL and contraband seizure, as a special drive against ‘war on drugs’. He said the fight against drugs and other contraband will continue for the well-being of society and the younger generation.

He also stated that a special drive will be carried out against extortion more rigorously, adding that the Nagaland police needs to curb the menace of extortion and take stringent actions against anti-social elements on a war footing. He assured the support of the state government to the police department to ensure law and order and better service delivery to the citizens.