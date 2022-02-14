‘Huge Potential Of AYUSH, Ayurveda In NE Need To Be Utilised’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Feb 13: Union minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially launched a Panchakarma Skill Development Training Course at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati.

At the same time, two academic research projects – one with CARI and College of Veterinary Sciences & another multi centric project by CARI, Guwahati; RARI, Itanagar; RARI, Dimapur and RARC, Agartala were also launched.

The Panchakarma Technician Course is a one year full time course and is affiliated with Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) & the National Skill Development Council (NSDC).

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Skill development is the main driver in creating sustainable employment opportunities. The huge potential of AYUSH and Ayurveda in the Northeast can only be fully utilised if we develop & train our youth with the best practices in the art of Ayurveda.”

According to him, this course in Panchakarma will not only enrich the skillset of a professional but also give them an art through which they can heal malaises of human mind and health.

An academic research project to study toxicity & evaluate anti-inflammatory & anti-arthritic activity of Shunthi Guggulu (Triphala Shodhita) in Rats will be done by Borsajai based CARI with the College of Veterinary Sciences.

Another multi centre research project to critically appraise and validate Local Health Traditions (LHTs), Oral Health Traditions (OHTs) and Ethno Medicinal Practices (EMPs) among the ethnic communities of Northeast was launched.

This will be done by CARI, Guwahati in collaboration with Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Itanagar; Regional Research Institute (RARI), Dimapur and the Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC), Agartala.

On the launch of these inclusive projects, the Union minister further said, “Our rich history in folk medicine must be scientifically analysed and preserved for the greater benefit of humanity. This project is aimed at creating a value differentiator for the untapped folk medicine of our ethnic communities in the Northeast. This will not only help open up a window of economic opportunity but also provide an avenue for humanity to enrich their lives from these time tested community medicines.”