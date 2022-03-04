ICC Organises Conference On Export And Marketing In Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 3: Indian Chamber of Commerce in association with APEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India organised a daylong conference on the Export Promotion and Marketing Development of Organic Food Products from North East on Thursday in Dimapur.

While giving his welcome speech, Ishantor Sobhapandit, regional director of Indian Chamber of Commerce said, “North East is blessed with rich biodiversity with most of the farm produce being organic. Apart from that it is also strategically located with international borders with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, etc. Although the demand for organic food is high in European countries, these neighbouring countries also have big demand apart from the huge demand for Organic Food Products.”

The chief guest of the conference Y Kikheto Sema, IAS, Agriculture Production commissioner, Government of Nagaland said, “North East has one of the unique climatic zones in the world having tropical, moderate and temperate climates and can grow all kinds of agricultural products. As most of the agricultural products are organic by nature only, the Govt. of India has launched an ambitious scheme MOVCD (Mission Organic Value Chain Development) in 2017 to further promote organic farming and linking the farmer’s with the buyers.”

He also said there should be a micro level market study for promoting the export of the Organic Food Produces. The production should be market driven to get the maximum profitability.

“There is a need for paradigm change in the way our farmers cultivate with the use of modern technology. Water Security will also be a very important need in coming decades for sustainable farming, given the climate change is going on. Government of Nagaland is establishing a fully air conditioned Organic Market in the financial capital of the state Dimapur, where 120 FPOs and FPCs will be given an outlet to market their products,” he added.

Dr. Archana Nath from APEDA who was also one of the speakers in the program said that APEDA is continuously working with various state governments and young exporters and has started the export of Assam lemon to Dubai from the month of July in 2018 and many more such consignments have been executed. They have also developed a perishable cargo facility in Guwahati Airport with the Airport Authority of India and a Pack House facility in Guwahati in public private partnership mode. Dr R E Lotha, director, Department of Horticulture, Government of Nagaland said that entrepreneurship should be taken by the youngsters with passion not only for the purpose of deriving profit but also self satisfaction. Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, joint director of Indian Council of Agriculture Research Station in Nagaland said that there is need for unique agricultural policy for North Eastern states as the topographical condition of the region is completely different from the rest of India. The other speakers like Nyenghong Phom, addl director, Agriculture, Government of Nagaland; Selwin Samraj, asst director, MSME; Vevotalu Rhakho from Spices Board of India, Liponse Thongtsar, joint director from Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland; Santosh Das, regional head from Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium shared their views to promote the Organic Food Production, Marketing and Export. The conference showed a large participation of more than 100 stakeholders like Entrepreneurs, FPOs, FPCs, Progressive Farmers and Senior Government Officials.