ICMR Launches Drone Delivery of Vaccine in Mokokchung District

HT DESK

The Indian Medical Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched drone resource and outreach activity in the Mokokchung district to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The formal launch of i-drone delivery of vaccine was held from Mokokchung chief medical officer’s office to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Longsa village in presence of Mokokchung deputy commissioner Limawapang Jamir, superintendent of police Aotula Imchen and deputy chief medical officer Dr Kibangkumba.

The ICMR has taken the initiative to implement drone resource and outreach in parts of India, especially in the hilly areas and remote villages, in order to ease the numerous challenges in vaccine delivery.