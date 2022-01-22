Kisan Rail Services of NFR Helps Farmers in Transporting Perishable Produce

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: NF Railway continues to run Kisan rail trains to and from NE region aiming to help local farmers and producers apart from transporters. It is an initiative by Indian Railways to boost the income of farmers by moving perishables like fruits and vegetables from production/surplus regions to consumption/deficient regions apart from nearest consumption markets. NF Railway has been running Kisan Rail train from Dhupguri in West Bengal to Agartala in Tripura for transportation of potatoes with stoppages enroute for unloading / loading. Three trips of the train from Dhupguri have already been run and three more trips will run on 24th, 27th and 30th January, 2022. Another service of Kisan Rail train will run from Falakata to Agartala on 24th and 31st January, 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th February, 2022 for transportation of potatoes.

Train No. 00560 Dhupguri – Agartala Kisan Rail will leave Dhupguri at 16-30 hours and will reach Agartala at 01-00 hours on the third day. The train will have stoppages at Falakata, New Coochbehar, New Bongaigaon, Guwahati and Bhanga stations for loading/unloading.

Another train No. 00561 Falakata – Agartala Kisan Rail will leave Falakata at 15-00 hours and will reach Agartala at 17-00 hours on the second day. The train will have stoppages at New Coochbehar, New Bongaigaon and Bhanga stations for loading/unloading.

It may be mentioned here that perishable items like fruits & vegetables and agro-products can be easily transported through Kisan Rail. 50% subsidy in freight, which is borne by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), is being granted on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail services.

Presently the destinations like Agartala, Dimapur, Changsari, New Guwahati, Jorhat Town, Azara, Tinsukia are being covered by “Kisan Rail” in Northeast Frontier Railway. For detailed information regarding Kisan Rail services, one can contact officials of the concerned commercial department either at divisional levels or at Headquarters level, a release added.