Man Held With 9 Kg Of Opium In Manipur

IMPHAL, March 4 (NNN): A team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) has arrested an alleged drug trafficker with 9 kg of opium, in its ongoing drive against trafficking of illicit drugs and other contraband items during the Assembly Election 2022. The team on random and surprise frisking and checking at Malom Bazar in Imphal West district recovered the opium packed in 13 packets, the police said. The opium was found in a Maruti Gypsy which was stopped for checking by the team at Malom Bazar area.

Following the recovery, the driver later identified as Thounajam Deben Singh (57) of Imphal East was arrested, the police also said.

The NAB team, while checking the vehicle, found the side of the vehicle tampered with and an inner compartment was found inside at the side of the vehicle.

On checking the inner compartment, the 13 packets of suspected opium were found in the inner compartment at the side of the vehicle.

From the disclosure made by the driver, the NAB team came to know that he procured the opium from a person of Chandel district and it was to be delivered to another person at Mayang Imphal in Imphal West district.

According to the police, the driver also disclosed that he has been indulging in illicit trafficking of drugs for many years and he was once arrested in a drug case and sent to jail earlier also.

A case has been registered at NAB police station for investigation, the police added.