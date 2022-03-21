Man Held With Drugs Worth Rs 3.5 Crore In Manipur

IMPHAL, March 20 (NNN): Police in Manipur have arrested a 28-year-old person along with contraband drugs worth around Rs 3.5 crore in international market.

A police commando team in Kakching district arrested the person later identified as Thanglenmang of Tengnoupal district from Sora Chingwangma on Thursday, around 1 pm, police said.

The police recovered 752 gram of heroin powder packed in 65 soap cases and 2.215 kg of WY tables during a check to a Creta brand car he came with, the police added.

The contraband drugs were found kept concealed in well-designed cavities at panels below both sides of the door of the car (AS- 01BZ-9474), the police also said.

The arrested person along with the seized articles was handed over to Kakching police station for taking up further necessary legal action, the police further added.