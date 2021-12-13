Manipur Reports 1 Covid-19 Death, 19 Positive Cases

IMPHAL, Dec 12 (PTI): Manipur on Sunday registered one Covid-19 related death, 19 positive cases and 18 recovered cases.

The death case, reported to be unvaccinated, belonged to Kakching. The cumulative number of deaths has now reached 1990.

The fresh cases belonged to Imphal East (3), Imphal West (14), Kakching (1) and Ulthrul (1). The positivity rate stands at 1.5 percent.

The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 1,25,515. The number of active cases is 328. The recovery rate now stands at 98.15 percent.