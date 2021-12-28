Manipur Reports First Omicron Case

IMPHAL, Dec 27 (PTI): A 48-year-old returnee from Tanzania on Monday tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Manipur, making him the first patient of the strain in the northeastern state, the Directorate of Health Services said.

The resident of Imphal West district recently returned from the African country via Delhi, it said.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on the eighth day of his return to India, and his sample, which was sent to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development in Imphal for whole-genome sequencing, was found to be infected with the Omicron strain, the directorate said.

The patient has been placed under isolation at state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here, and he has not exhibited any severe symptoms, it said, adding that his temperature, respiratory and pulse rates are being constantly monitored.

Three other family members of the Omicron patient have also tested positive for Covid-19, but their genome sequencing results are yet to come, it added.

Addressing a press conference here, director of the Manipur Health department, Dr K Rajo said that the patient returned to India on December 12 last and reached Imphal on the next day. After keeping under surveillance for a few days, his swab sample was sent for Covid-19 test on December 20, following which his sample was sent for whole genome sequencing to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) Takyelpat in Imphal the next day. The result was received on Monday with Omicron positive, the Health director further said.

No sooner had the results been received he was shifted to a special isolation ward at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East district. The patient was vaccinated against Covid-19 and is in good health condition. He is not showing symptoms of the viral disease till date, Dr Rajo also said.

The three members of his family who were also tested positive for Covid-19 were sent for genome sequencing. The results are expected at the earliest, the Health director said. The three persons have also been shifted to an isolation centre at RD Wing of the Directorate of Health Service, he informed.

The Health director further informed that till date as many as 480 individuals have arrived in the state from foreign countries since the Centre took up precautionary measures to check the spread of the variant of concern (VoC). Of them, 306 individuals are currently under surveillance.

“All precautions have been taken up to face any eventuality arising out of the spread of the new variant in the state”, the Health director also said, while asking people not to be panicky.

While reiterating that vaccination is the most effective way to protect from the pandemic, the Health director appealed to all to vaccinate.

Dr Rajo then said that for the Delta variant, there is no need for fear as it is almost under control. (With inputs from NNN)