Manipur Revises Guidelines to Check Covid-19 Spread

IMPHAL, Jan 16 (NNN): With Manipur witnessing a steady surge in the Covid-19 infections, the state government issued a revised guideline to check spread of the viral disease.

An order issued by chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, who is also the chairman of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, restricted gathering of more than 50 people for any activities and maximum of 200 persons in case of open spaces. The restrictions are being imposed in view of the rapid increase in the “Test Positivity Ratio”, absolute number of Covid-19 positive cases per day and detection of Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 (OMICRON) in the state, the order stated. It will remain in force till fresh guidelines relating to public gathering are received from the Election Commission of India, it added.

A steady surge in the Covid-19 infections was witnessed in the state since the beginning of the New Year and the number of daily infections remained above 100-mark in the last five days.