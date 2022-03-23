Manipur University observes World Water Day

‘Jal Jeevan Mission is an urgent need of the hour’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 22: A programme on World Water Day was organised on Tuesday by Department of Zoology, Manipur University and Apunba Imagi Machasing (AIMS), Manipur under the theme, ‘Understanding the Water Crisis in Manipur’.

Guests of honour of the event were prof Amar Yumnam, former vice-chancellor (i/c), Manipur University; Dr H Birkumar Singh, senior principal scientist, CSIR-NEIST, Imphal; prof N Mohilal, head, Department of Zoology, Manipur University and Dr Homen Thangjam, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Regional Campus Manipur (IGNTU-RCM), Makhan, Manipur. It was presided by prof R Varatharajan, dean, School of life sciences, Manipur University. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Mayanglambam Khelendro Singh, president, AIMS, Manipur and the keynote address was delivered by Dr Atom Sunil Singh, director, AIMS, Manipur.

Resource persons during the event included Dr Wazir Alam, assistant professor, Department of Environment and Forest, Manipur University; Dr W Roshan, Environmental Engineer, Manipur Pollution Control Board, Government of Manipur and Thokchom Thoiba, adviser, AIMS, Manipur and the programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by N Ratan Meetei, director, AIMS, Manipur.

“Due to the abundance of water on its surface, our planet is called the Blue Planet, composed of 75% water. There is only 1% of the total freshwater on earth that can be utilised. Manipur’s water crisis is not an exception. PM Modi’s Jal Jeevan Mission seeks to provide clean tap water to every home by 2024. Hopefully, this mission will help Manipur in its water crisis,” said Dr Ranjan during his chief guest speech, which he delivered online from Delhi.

“Massive deforestation due to anthropogenic factors including jhuming, poppy plantation, population growth, etc., has taken place in the catchment areas of different rivers of Manipur. Because the forest covers have dwindled, topsoil erosion has resulted in the shallowing of river beds, which ultimately have almost dried the rivers. Lowering of water table and disappearance of water bodies that are flood reservoirs and source of water during lean seasons have ultimately made water scarce in Manipur. It is time for us to rethink our approach towards restoring freshwater in Manipur. In spite of being one of the wettest places in the world, water is still a problem in Manipur. Water harvesting technology, water budgeting and water policy in Manipur are lacking. The sitting recommends the implementation of the above and also suggests a workshop for arriving at an in-depth policy towards solving water scarcity in Manipur,” suggested the speaker.