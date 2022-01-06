March Against AFSPA in Nagaland on January 10

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 5: In the backdrop of the Oting incident of December 4, 2021, like-minded citizens of Nagaland will organise a march from Dimapur to Raj Bhavan in Kohima on January 10 to demand a complete repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act 1958 in the state. The protesters will submit a memorandum to the Government of India through Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi for immediate repeal of AFSPA.

Kevitho Kera, one of the organisers of the march, told this correspondent on Wednesday, “We want to convey that the Nagas believe in non-violence and are for resolving things peacefully while demanding removal of AFSPA from Nagaland.”

The march will be a public-initiated march and not led by any civil society organisations or political parties.

Kera said the march is the public’s response against the AFSPA. “The people’s response towards the march has been very encouraging. We expect many people to join it in different locations on the way from Dimapur to Kohima,” he added.

On the memorandum to be submitted, he said they are readying its final draft. “The basic point is we will be requesting for immediate repeal of AFSPA,” he said.

Covering a distance of more than 70 km on foot in two days, the ‘March against AFSPA: Walk from Dimapur to Kohima’ will begin at Supermarket in Dimapur at 6 am on March 10 and culminate at Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

Even as the cry for repeal of the AFSPA grew louder after the Oting massacre in which 13 civilians were killed by the security forces, the extension of AFSPA by the Government of India on December 30, 2021, in Nagaland for another six months came as a rude shock to the people of the state. Various sections of the society, including the political parties, from the state denounced the extension of the Act.

According to reports in the local media, the protest march is being planned by channeling support through various social media platforms after the extension.

Kera said the march will begin in Dimapur in the early hours of January 10 and halt on the way at Piphema for the night. It will reach Kohima on January 11.

He said during the march, the protesters will also remember victims of ‘Operation Bluebird,’ ‘Wuzu shooting’, ‘Matikhrü massacre,’ ‘Mokokchung killings, rape and arson’, ‘Akuluto Killings’, ‘Kohima tyre burst killings,’ ‘Pangsha border massacre’ and the recent ‘Oting massacre’ by the security forces among many others.

Kera said the planned walk will be a peaceful apolitical voice against AFSPA led by the public.

Saying that everyone will participate in the march in their personal capacity, he acknowledged that various organisations have extended their solidarity with it.

Kera added that anyone willing to join the march can do so in any location between Dimapur and Kohima.