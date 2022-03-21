Meghalaya Assembly Building To Be Completed This Month

SHILLONG, March 20 (NNN): Installation of the dome structure of the new Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building will be completed within the end of this month, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh informed that the crane has landed in Shillong for the purpose of lifting and installing the dome structure of the new building.

It took almost one and a half months for the crane, which weighs around 200 tons, to come all the way from Chennai by road.

“After long wait we are hopeful that by tomorrow, the crane will be ready for lifting the dome steel structure and placing it on the place it is supposed to be erected,” Lyngdoh said.

“I was assured that within 15 days or maybe by the end of this month, we expect that the installation of the dome structure will be completed,” he added.

Lyngdoh further informed that he would also personally conduct an inspection to review the progress of work and ensure it is in line with the scheduled time.

On the targeted time to complete the first phase of the project, the Speaker said all civil works, interiors, electrical and everything should be completed by the end of July.

“Around Rs 130 crore have been spent so far. Fund is not an issue but the issue here is about the timeline and the machineries that have to come for all that required portion of the building which needs the help and support of machineries,” he said.

“I have spoken to the chief minister that by any means we will not wait for that (central fund) but if it comes it will be part of the project,” he said.

Stating that the amount of work done has been commendable, Lyngdoh said that the government is hopeful to be able to shift to the new building in the next autumn session.

Earlier, the Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh had informed that the first phase of the project included the main hall, rooms of the Speaker, chief minister, ministers, canteen, and offices of the Assembly Secretariat, etc.

The second phase of the project will follow which will include quarters for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, MLAs, etc., he had said.

The new Assembly building is being constructed on 80 acres of land at Mawdiangdiang in the New Shillong Township. The project amounting to Rs 127 crore has been allotted to Uttar Pradesh RajkiyaNirman Nigam Ltd which is PSU of the Uttar Pradesh government.