Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Tests Covid Positive

HT Bureau

Shillong, Jan 21: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

“I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me in the last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary,” the chief minister tweeted.

Last year too, the chief minister tested Covid positive.

He urged people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to observe their symptoms and test if necessary.

Mentionably, Sangma did not attend the official function to celebrate Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood Day earlier on Friday, citing sore throat, hence. He spoke to the gathering via video conference.

Notably, the Meghalaya chief minister was in New Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.