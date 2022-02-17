Miscreants Enter Tashiling Secretariat, Vandalise Office Rooms

GANGTOK, Feb 16 (PTI): Unidentified miscreants entered the Tashiling secretariat here, which houses the office of the chief minister, other ministers and top officials and vandalised some rooms in the building, police said on Wednesday.

The miscreants entered the Tashiling secretariat and the adjacent health department building on Tuesday night and broke the locks of many rooms and opened shelves and cupboards, they said.

The Sikkim police are investigating the case and two persons have been detained in this connection, an officer said.

The officer said the miscreants probably entered the secretariat building between 11:30 pm and midnight on Tuesday and vandalised some office rooms.