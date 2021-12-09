Mon-Bound Congress Team Stopped at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 8: A team of Congress leaders led by AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, on their way to Mon, Nagaland were not allowed to leave the Rowriah Airport here on Wednesday by security personnel.

Singh and the other members, Kaliabar Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi and former MP in-charge Nagaland Dr Ajoy Kumar, had landed at the airport from New Delhi at about 2.30pm while APCC working president and two times Jorhat MLA Rana Goswami had joined them here.

They were stopped following an order issued by the Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Barman which said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Mon district and in bordering districts following Saturday’s incident, the movement of civilians and others from Assam side has been restricted by the Nagaland government.

The team sat in a dharna at the airport in protest against the confinement by the administration.

Gaurav Gogoi in a video clip stated that they had been directed by Sonia Gandhi to visit the families of the people who had been killed by security personnel on December 4 and 5 but they had been detained at the airport by Jorhat district administration and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

“Due to this we have been forced to sit in a dharna,” Gogoi added.

Rana Goswami said that they had been verbally told by the admin that they could proceed to Dibrugarh but till the filing of this report they had not been allowed to leave.

Goswami said that at Dibrugarh they would meet those who had been injured in the clashes with Army men and admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital.

Jitendra Singh said that the Congress delegation was going to Mon to express their condolences to the bereaved families of the slain mine workers but was detained.

“What is surprising is that if there is a law and order problem in Mon then the Nagaland government should have stopped us and not the Assam police. This indicates that there is something that the Assam government is trying to hide which our visit could have exposed,” he added.

As per reports six coal miners were killed by a joint force of Assam Rifles, Army and a platoon of paratroopers on Saturday while they were returning to their village for the weekend after work.

In the clashes which ensued on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, seven more civilians were reportedly killed in Army firing and a soldier also succumbed to his injuries.

Regarding the killing of six civilians on Saturday, security forces reportedly made the excuse that it was a case of mistaken identity and they had planned an operation in the Tiru area of Mon district to apprehend a group which was to cross over from Myanmar ‘based on credible information’.

The AJYCP in a separate sit-in demonstration in front of the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office complex on Wednesday protested against the killing of civilians by security forces on December 4 and took up the AFSPA repeal cry. AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) the draconian anti insurgent law applicable to states in the North East. It gives powers to the security forces to search and seize and also protects soldiers who may kill a civilian by mistake or in unavoidable circumstances during an operation. AFSPA is viewed in the North East as the reason why there have been so many killings of civilians by armed forces in the name of insurgents in the region.