Naga Hoho Visits NC Hills, Assam

DIMAPUR, Dec 12 (NNN): The Naga Hoho, while visiting NC Hills in Assam, said that “integration of Naga inhabited areas can only bring about a lasting solution to the Indo-Naga political issue”.

As part of its activities and programmes, the Naga Hoho team led by its president HK Zhimomi paid a courtesy visit to NC Hills, Assam on December 10, 2021 organised by Zeliangrong civil societies in Assam at Lodi village, Halflong, said the Naga Hoho on Sunday. The Naga Hoho had a public meeting and called for peace and unity amongst the Nagas while searching for Indo-Naga political solution. The team apprised the Nagas in Assam on the ongoing Naga peace talk and the prevailing situation in Nagaland “due to Indian Army atrocities on the innocent Naga civilians at Oting village, Mon on December 4, 2021,” according to the Naga Hoho.

The Naga Hoho then appealed to Naga communities living in Assam to extend support and solidarity with Oting villagers and the Konyak community in general in their pursuit for peace and justice.

The Naga Hoho then “sincerely appreciated” and acknowledged the unflinching support and cooperation of the Rengma-Zeliangrong Joint Council in Assam to the Naga Hoho. During the interaction, the two communities briefed the team on the grievances faced by the Nagas living in Assam. The Naga Hoho condemned the alleged step-motherly treatment meted out to the Nagas by the Government of Assam and assured to extend support through appropriate authorities.

“Further, the Joint Council endorses the activities of Naga Hoho and its stand committed to the ongoing peace process while keeping in mind that integration of Naga Inhabited areas can only bring about a lasting solution to the Indo-Naga political issue,” the Naga Hoho added.