Nagaland Creates 3 New Districts: Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima; PHE Minister Says Best Christmas Gift Ever

HT DESK

The number of districts in Nagaland increased to 15 after three more were announced on Saturday by the state government. The state cabinet announced the formation of the three new districts in Kohima.

The newly created districts are Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima. According to reports, Tseminyu district has been formed by bifurcating Kohima district while Niuland and Chumukedima districts have been carved out of Dimapur.

Nagaland earlier has 12 districts- Dimapur, Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto and Noklak.

PHE minister Jacob Zhimomi expressed his happiness with the creation of Nuiland and Chumukedima districts.

He said this was the best Christmas gift ever.