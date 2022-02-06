Nagaland: Only Vaccinated Students To Be Allowed To Attend Offline Class

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 5: The Nagaland government on Friday decided to allow any student of Class IX and above and who has completed 15 years of age to attend regular or offline classes only if he or she has taken at least one dose of vaccine against Covid 19. If not vaccinated, then they should have been tested negative for Covid-19 through either RT-PCR/True Nat/CBNAAT once in every 15 days, chief secretary J Alam said in an order.

In another order, Alam said the government also permitted the reopening of schools in the state for conduct of physical or offline classes for students of classes I to VIII up to 50% attendance with effect from February 15 subject to parental consent of the student concerned.

It is further directed that the reopening of any school will be subject to all the teachers and non-teaching staff of the school concerned being fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The order said if not vaccinated, then the person concerned should have been tested negative for Covid-19 through either RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT once in every 15 days.

The order also said reopening schools for physical or offline classes is subject to adherence to all the provisions of the SOPs on the preventive measures to contain spread of the virus.