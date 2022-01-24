Monday, January 24
Nagaland Reports 107 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally at 33,585

KOHIMA, Jan 23 (PTI): Nagaland on Sunday reported 107 new Covid-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 33,585, a health official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 705 for the second consecutive day, he said.
Nagaland now has 685 active Covid-19 cases, while 30,862 people have recuperated from the disease, including 54 in the last 24 hours.
The Covid-19 recovery rate came down to 91.89 per cent from Saturday’s 92.02 per cent.
Altogether 1,333 Covid-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.
As many as 39,104 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have been inoculated in the state till Friday.
A total of 13,95,616 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, the official added.

