NFR Holds Meeting On Business Development & Transportation Solution

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 26: Senior officials from the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway organised meetings with the state government officials of the Gomati district and West Tripura district of Tripura on March 24 to discuss cheaper transportation solution for produces of Tripura.

The meeting with the officials of the Gomati district was held at the Conference Hall of the district headquarter, Udaipur. In the meeting 14 people participated including ADM(G), Gomati District Pankaj Chakraborty, officials from Rubber Board, Forest department, Fisheries department, Horticulture department and merchants. Area manager, Badarpur of NF Railway gave a presentation on various schemes of freight and parcel business which are being offered by Indian Railways for the benefit of various stakeholders. During the post presentation discussion, KH Nassar, deputy rubber production commissioner (I/C), Rubber Board, Udaipur informed that in Gomati district of Tripura produced 15,645 metric tons of rubber last year and as per demand some portion is being transported by roadways to places like Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Delhi and Goa.

The meeting with the district officials of the West Tripura district was held at Agartala on March 24. Officials from department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rubber Board and merchants apart from the ADM of the district were present in the discussion. After the presentation by the NF Railway officials, inputs were given by Arunabha Majumdar, GM, Manimalayar Rubber Pvt. Ltd., wherein he has informed that last year total rubber production in Tripura state was 90714 MT and is likely to cross 1 lakh MT this year. Gopal Malla, deputy director, Horticulture, government of Tripura informed that Tripura has a potential of transporting 10 metric tons of pineapple per week. And such items can be transported through refrigerated containers because of lesser shelf life.

NF Railway officials informed about various activities and facilities that are being made available for the improvement of the local economy by providing a cheaper mode of transportation through railways. Railway is also the most eco-friendly mode of transportation. Handling of goods traffic, feasibility for transportation of automobile traffic and other commodities and their benefits were thoroughly discussed during the meeting.

NF Railway informed all present in the meeting that farmers can transport their agricultural produce directly to all parts of the country through Kisan Rail services. 50% subsidy is being provided on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail. It was also informed that railways are providing various incentive and subsidy related schemes to make parcel business more customer-friendly.

It may be stated that, NF Railway is making all out efforts to enable ease of doing business and to provide better facilities to its customers and various stakeholders.