NFR Organises Meeting On Business Development With Officials Of Meghalaya, Arunachal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: The Northeast Frontier Railway had a meeting on March 2 with the district administration of Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh at Yupia on various issues to promote economic development. The meeting was organised in continuance to the meeting between the general manager of NF Railway and chief secretary, Arunachal Pradesh. From the Railway side, Ashok Kumar Dey, senior divisional commercial manager and Techi Kumar, assistant operations manager (Goods) of Rangiya division attended the meeting. NF Railway also held a meeting with the district administration of North Garo Hills of Meghalaya on February 28 where RP Marak, deputy commissioner of North Garo Hills district and Ashok Kumar Dey, senior divisional commercial manager of Rangiya division along with other officials were present. Officials from district administrations along with representatives of other stakeholders were also present. NF Railway highlighted various activities and facilities that are being made available by the Indian Railways for the improvement of the economy by providing cheaper mode of transportation through railways.

In a bid to sell local farm produce, NF Railway plans to open a fresh vegetable and fruit outlet namely ‘Arunachal Fresh’ at Naharlagun station. Proposal for construction of alternative goods shed at Naharlagun and feasibility for transportation of automobile traffic and other commodities and their benefit were thoroughly discussed. NF Railway informed the state govt. officials about Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK), an outsourcing scheme of the Indian Railways where local people/entrepreneurs will get a chance to set up a sales counter as an Authorised Ticketing Agent to sell railway tickets. Setting up of such YTSKs at Naharlagun and Mendipather is under process. Setting up of stalls to promote handloom products, catering units, multi-purpose stalls, and parking facilities were also discussed during the meetings.

Introduction of Vistadome service from Mendipathar to Guwahati to attract tourists, beautification of Nalbari railway station to a mini park were also discussed. During the interaction, benefits of transportation of goods through Kisan Rail for the benefit of farmers were discussed. NF Railway informed that farmers can transport their agricultural produce directly to all parts of the country through Kisan Rail. 50% subsidy is being provided on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail. It was also informed that Railways is providing various incentive & subsidy related schemes to make parcel business more customer-friendly.